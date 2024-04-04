Venezuela Rejects Guyanese Statements About the Organized Law of the Esequibo

"The approval of the aforementioned law is a sovereign act, which is the sole responsibility of Venezuelans and its objective is to defend and preserve the unquestionable rights of Venezuela".

The Government of Venezuela rejected on Thursday the communiqué issued by Guyana on the promulgation of the Organic Law for the Defense of Guyana Esequiba, which was approved by the National Assembly.

In a statement, shared by Foreign Minister Yván Gil in his social network account X, the Government stressed that "the approval of the aforementioned law is a sovereign act, which is the sole responsibility of Venezuelans and its objective is to defend and preserve the unquestionable rights of Venezuela over the territory of Guyana Esequiba under the aegis of international law and the Geneva Agreement of 1966".

He stated that the Geneva Agreement is the only valid instrument for resolving "amicably, practically and satisfactorily the territorial dispute between our two countries, as recorded in the Argyle Agreement of 14 December 2023".

"Venezuela reiterates that it does not recognize the judicial mechanism as a means of resolving the territorial dispute with Guyana, inasmuch as it excludes the nature and object of the aforementioned Geneva Agreement, and denounces the dangerous maneuver designed by the ExxonMobil supported by the US Southern Command. and the Central American Intelligence Agency (CIA), in order to appropriate energy resources that are in a pending sea to delimit with our country, while illegally administering our territory," he says in the text.

The text reads, Venezuela rejects Guyana's interventionist statement on the Organic Law for the Defense of Guayana Esequiba

The Government emphasized that Venezuela has been, is and will continue to be a guarantor of peace and good international coexistence.

It will also use all available means, "within the framework of diplomacy and international law, to safeguard sovereign and historical interests over its territory".

On the eve, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, led the act for the signing and promulgation of the Organic Law for the Defense of Guyana Esequiba. There he denounced that secret bases of the Southern Command and CIA nuclei have been installed in that territory to prepare aggressions against the country.