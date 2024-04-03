Cuba Denounces U.S Economic War in the Area of Obtaining Fuels

Through his account on social network X, the Cuban foreign minister, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, said: "As part of its genocidal blockade, the US government. is determined to deprive Cuba of fuel supplies".

The Government of Cuba denounced on Wednesday that the current United States Administration continues to try to prevent the largest of the Antilles from acquiring fuels with the intention of damaging its economy and causing a social implosion.

Through his account on social network X, the Cuban foreign minister, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, said: "As part of its genocidal blockade, the US government. is determined to deprive Cuba of fuel supplies".

The official described such an act as "unconventional war measure that violates international law and cruelly damages families

This is not the first time that the Cuban authorities have denounced the destabilizing intention of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba for more than six decades by a dozen United States administrations.

The text reads, As part of its Genocidal Blockade , the US government is determined to deprive Cuba of fuel supplies, an unconventional war measure that violates International Law and cruelly harms Cuban families.

On March 21, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez recalled during a public appearance that Washington escalated the persecution against producers, insurers, shipping companies, financial and other companies that offer services related to fuels to avoid at all costs that Cuba can acquire them.

In recent months, such an escalation led to the paralysis of some of the electricity generation, passenger transport and other economic activities of a vital nature, all with the intention of affecting working and living conditions and generating unrest among the population.

In statements to teleSUR, in November 2023, the Cuban Foreign Minister revealed that from the second half of 2019 the US blockade became more extraterritorial and aggressive, as well as more cruelly effective trying to cut the income of his country.

He explained that, at current prices, the damages of the U.S. blockade to Cuba over more than 60 years amount to 159 billion dollars.

He explained that, if calculated at the value of gold, "then the damage is more than a trillion in Spanish, that is, a million million plus 337 billion dollars, an extraordinary figure for any economy," he said.