Venezuela and China Boost Ties Between Caracas and Guangzhou

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, Capaya Rodríguez, who accompanied the mayor of Caracas, Carmen Meléndez, to the working meeting with the Chinese diplomat, alluded to the signing of a cooperation instrument.

On Saturday, Venezuelan authorities discussed with the Chinese ambassador, Li Baorong, the strengthening of political, economic and social relations between Caracas and the city of the Asian giant Canton (Guangzhou).

The Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, Capaya Rodríguez, underscored the excellent relations between Venezuela and China, consolidated and maximized - she stressed - during the Bolivarian Revolution.

"Cities are spaces of ideas, culture, science, productivity, trade and development, so bringing these two cities closer is important for our ties," she said, according to Correo del Orinoco.

Rodríguez, who accompanied the mayor of Caracas, Carmen Meléndez, to the working meeting with the Chinese diplomat, alluded to the signing of a cooperation instrument "that will leverage the political and economic development of both cities".

The mayor, for her part, highlighted the importance for Caracas "of the large Chinese community that lives in the different socio-cultural and economic spaces" of the city, which is why she considered the twinning with Guangzhou as transcendental.

On the Chinese side, Ambassador Li conveyed his desire to work with Venezuela "to advance the comprehensive strategic relationship, including city-to-city links", on which he proposed a forthcoming memorandum of understanding.

The southern Chinese city of Canton (also called Guangzhou) is the capital of Canton or Guangdong province and the third largest city in the Asian giant, after Shanghai and Beijing.