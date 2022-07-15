Venezuela: Hugo Chavez University Graduates 3,894 Professionals

"We are building the most powerful, supportive, and scientific health system that has ever been known in Venezuela and Latin America," President Maduro pointed out.

On Thursday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro headed the graduation of 3,894 professionals at the Hugo Chavez Health Sciences University in Caracas.

The "Honoring Our Commitment To Social Medicine" Generation is made up of 2,199 comprehensive community medicine professionals, 177 nurses, 641 nursing technicians, 17 undergraduates in imaging, 200 imaging technicians, and 65 physiotherapists.

It also includes 585 physiotherapy technicians, 2 occupational therapists, 3 occupational therapy technicians, and 5 audio phonology technicians.

"We are building the most powerful, supportive and scientific health system that has ever been known in Venezuela and Latin America. Every Venezuelan family will have access to health in their own neighborhood," the Bolivarian leader said, adding that the new professionals will be incorporated into the national public health network.

During the incorporation ceremony, Science, Technology, Education, and Health Minister Gabriela Jimenez announced that the Hugo Chavez University will soon implement training in Pharmacy and postgraduate programs in otorhinolaryngology and ophthalmology.

On Friday, Maduro took part in a similar event related to the celebration of World Youth Skills Day, which has become a key date to promote dialogue around public investment in technical and professional education in this South American country.

"We celebrate the World Youth Skills Day with a generation that decided to build a future of greatness with inventiveness and will. My greatest appreciation and support to you," he said.