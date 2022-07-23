Venezuela Demands “Objective and Impartial” View From UN Report

According to the Venezuelan government, the UN human rights reports are “politicized”, since they do not consider the impact of illegal U.S. sanctions on the human rights situation.

Venezuela asks the UN for impartiality when referring to the human rights situation in this country, especially due to the severe sanctions that suffocate the nation.

"Venezuela fully guarantees the enjoyment of the right to freedom of association," the executive secretary of Venezuela's National Human Rights Council, Larry Devoe, stressed Friday in a message posted on Twitter.

This, in response to the recent report of the UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Association, Clement Voule, where he expressed concern about the situation of the rights of trade union organizations, even urging Venezuelan authorities to "guarantee freedom of association and a safe environment for dissenting voices" on Twitter.

#Venezuela – I’m deeply concerned about the detention of several members of #civilsociety, incl. unionists and opposition leaders, in early July. I urge authorities to guarantee the right to freedom of #association & a safe environment for all dissenting voices @AccesoaJusticia https://t.co/gga9eMJx8f — UN Special Rapporteur Freedom of Association (@cvoule) July 22, 2022

In this regard, the Venezuelan official has emphasized that Voule should be concerned about complying with the Special Procedures Code of Conduct, which "obliges him to contrast information and act objectively and impartially".

"We denounce once again the absence of addressing the impact of the illegal unilateral coercive measures on the HR of our people," Venezuela's ambassador to the United Nations, Hector Constant Rosalesو stated on July 1 regarding the report by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, in which she called on the country's authorities to make more sustainable structural changes.

Caracas considers the disclosure of such reports as part of the U.S. interference in its internal affairs, under the pretext of a cynical concern for human rights.