Special Economic Zones Law Enacted in Venezuela

This law represents a "new and special impulse to the development process of the new Venezuelan economy", said the President of Venezuela.



The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, enacted this Wednesday the Organic Law of Special Economic Zones to boost the "productive development of the country with a perspective that breaks with the oil rentier model".

"Venezuela resumes with a new impulse the path of the Special Economic Zones for the development of the country at all levels", said the President, who emphasized that the Law is based on the principles of human development, economic-social development and social justice.

Likewise, President Maduro underlined that this Law has been discussed in the right way, and represents a "new and special impulse to the development process of the new Venezuelan economy".

The declarations of the Head of State point out that laws must be activated with a great political will, and specifically the one enacted will strengthen new territorial and regional engines.

Venezuela has approved a Law of Special Economic Zones which looks to offer favorable conditions and attract foreign investment. Read our report about this legislation and the debate surrounding it:https://t.co/mZNyYAuKjo https://t.co/FHfoseJmAN — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) July 21, 2022

The day has come! After an intense debate and a great popular consultation, the Organic Law of Special Economic Zones is enacted. Our country resumes the path for the development of productive forces, investments, and trade. We ride Victorious!

Emphasizing that this regulation boosts the productive economy and gives confidence to investors coming from all over the world, the head of state valued that despite the illegal sanctions, Venezuela's economy is growing with national collective work and is undergoing a steady growth.

"The Homeland belongs to all of us who love Venezuela", said Nicolás Maduro, pointing out that "a new economic stage must be built by all of us, of growth, of development, which brings to the country all the virtues that a process of expansion and development of the real productive forces must bring".

Likewise, the Bolivarian president recognized Tortuga Island as the largest future tourist project in the Caribbean and declared it as a respectful space for all the people of the world. "Clean and happy tourism", he said.



