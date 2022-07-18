New Terrorist Attack Against Venezuelan Gas System

Currently, workers, firefighters, and members of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces are actively working to restore the operation of the PDVSA gas system.

On Sunday, Venezuela's Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami denounced an attack against a gas system of Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) located in the Aguasay municipality in the Monagas department.

"We raise our complaint to the country and the peoples of the world about a new attack on the gas system in Eastern Venezuela. These are the same terrorist groups, which have acted against the national interest to affect the lives of our people", El Aissami said, adding that "this vile attack is part of the sabotage script perpetrated by the enemies of peace."

The Bolivarian Oil Minister also mentioned that PDVSDA workers, firefighters, and the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) are actively working to restore the operation of the gas system.

"Right now we are putting out the fire caused by this criminal action so as to regularize the service of this infrastructure," El Aissami pointed out.