Venezuela Ratifies Commitment to Fight Climate Change at COP26

Venezuela ratified today its multilateral commitment to the fight against climate change at the COP26 Conference held in Glasgow.

Minister for Ecosocialism of Venezuela, Josué Lorca, expressed during his participation in the event that the Bolivarian Government is convinced that a better world is possible, reasons for which it will support all attempts to preserve humanity.

Lorca pointed out that COP26 made it possible to complete implementation arrangements of the Paris Agreement and stressed that in Venezuela, these actions are addressed from the principles of ecosocialism.

In terms of forests, the deforestation rate is 47 percent, in a country which houses 1.19 percent of such areas on the planet, the high official explained in his speech.

Likewise, he reiterated his government's rejection against the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States and its allies on other nations, which, he assured, are contrary to the basic foundations of International and Environmental Law and restrict the right to sustainable development.

#EnVideo��| Ministro para el Ecosocialismo, Josué Lorca, en XXVI Conferencia de las Partes COP26: " Desde Venezuela la lucha contra el cambio climático la abordamos desde los principios del ecosocialismo".

"Minister for Ecosocialism, Josué Lorca, at the XXVI Conference of the Parties COP26: "From Venezuela, we approach the fight against climate change from the principles of ecosocialism."

The United Nations Conference on Climate Change in 2021 is the 26th meeting of the parties of the UN Framework Convention on the subject. It is being held from October 31 to November 12 in the city of Glasgow, Scotland.

The meeting was initially scheduled for November 2020, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was postponed; within the framework of the meeting, the 16th meeting of parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP16) and the third meeting of parties to the Paris Agreement has also been planned.