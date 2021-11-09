Venezuela Authorize Cuban Vaccine Abdala in Children From 2-11

Venezuela will authorize this week the use of the Cuban vaccine Abdala against Covid-19 in children between two and 11 years of age, said today Vice President Delcy Rodríguez.

During a visit to the Instituto Psicopedagógico El Ávila, in Caracas, the Venezuelan Vice President supervised the beginning of the vaccination process in this population group, prioritizing those infants suffering from any illness or disability that compromises the immune system.

In statements to the press, Rodriguez recalled that the Venezuelan health authorities had previously authorized the use of the Cuban drug Soberana 02 in the infant population, and will also give the go-ahead to another injectable of Chinese manufacture.

"We have the vaccines to immunize all children between two and 11 years old, first of all, those who present some immunological deficiency", emphasized the dignitary, when reiterating the call to the citizenship to go to the vaccination centers.

The Vice President of Venezuela ratified the commitment of the Bolivarian Government to immunize more than 90 percent of the population by the end of 2021.