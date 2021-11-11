Venezuela, Russia Condemn New US Aggressions Against Nicaragua

President Biden signed the "Reinforcing Nicaragua’s Adherence to Conditions for Electoral Reform Act," which uses trade and financial pressure as a political blackmail mechanism.

Venezuela and Russia condemned the new wave of unilateral sanctions that the United States and its allies will apply against the Nicaraguan people and the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) government led by President Daniel Ortega.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed the Reinforcing Nicaragua’s Adherence to Conditions for Electoral Reform Act (Renacer), which establishes new arbitrary sanctions against the Central American nation with the purpose of prompting a "regime change."

Besides promoting the coordination of sanctions with Canada and the European Union (EU), the Renacer Act empowers the Biden Administration to evaluate Nicaragua's participation in the Dominican Republic-Central America Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA-DR) and to use its influence to obstruct multilateral loans to the Ortega administration. Through provisions such as these, the Act uses trade and financial pressure as a political blackmail mechanism.

In response to this new violation of international law, Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Minister Felix Plasencia rejected the Renacer Act and ratified the respect of the Bolivarian nation for the results of the Nicaraguan presidential elections held on Nov. 7.

“We strongly condemn the U.S. aggressions against the brother people of Nicaragua, which gave a forceful demonstration of democracy in its recent electoral process. From Venezuela, we reiterate our absolute support for Sandino's Nicaragua,” he said.

In 1986, the International Court of Justice found the US government criminally guilty for supporting fascist Contra death squads and mining Nicaragua's harbors



The US ignored the ruling and continued waging war on the Sandinistas



Little has changed sincehttps://t.co/YIZx3CL5hk — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) November 10, 2021

“The Monroe Doctrine is an unburied corpse. The Americas belong to all our free and sovereign peoples... Enough of trying to twist wills and suffocate progressive governments by applying unsuccessful recipes that will only harm the Nicaraguan people."

Referring to the Biden administration's actions, Russia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zajarova highlighted that Nicaragua has been the victim of open, cynical, and permanent external interference over the last years.

"The objective was declared and nobody hid it: to create new problems for the Sandinista government, which is pursuing an independent course under the leadership of President Ortega," she stressed. President Vladimir Putin also sent a message to the FSLN leader congratulating him on his re-election as Nicaragua's president for the period 2022-2027.

"The election results have fully confirmed your important political weight and the broad support for the FSLN policies, which are aimed at the social and economic development of the country and the defense of its international positions and sovereignty... I sincerely wish you new successes in the performance of your duties,” he said.