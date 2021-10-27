Venezuela: Ruling Party Pledges to Respect 21N Election Results

The ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) affirmed that it will respect the electoral results of the regional elections of next November 21, and indicated that it expects the opposition to do the same.

"November 22 is very important, because on November 22 Venezuela has to wake up in peace, with results that will be given by the CNE [National Electoral Council] and that we in the revolution will accept the results whatever they are (...) hopefully we can say that about the opposition," indicated in declarations to the press the vice-president of the PSUV, Diosdado Cabello.

The also deputy of the National Assembly (unicameral parliament) recalled that in previous electoral processes, the opposition refused to recognize the results without submitting evidence to support their allegations of fraud.

Cabello added that the PSUV is preparing for a landslide victory.

"The Bolivarian revolution is going to do everything it has to do to win in a landslide, to have results in favor of the Bolivarian revolution," he added.

Once again, the pro-government leader referred to the divisions within the opposition, and affirmed that this sector has ten representatives for each PSUV candidate.

"If there is a candidate for the governorship of a state, on average they have more than 10, crazy, there is no cohesion, in the end, the dispersion of their vote demoralizes their people before going to combat," he pointed out.

On November 21, Venezuelans will go to the polls to elect 23 governors, 335 mayors, 251 members of legislative councils and 2,459 members of municipal councils.

"El 22 de noviembre también es muy importante, porque Venezuela tiene que amanecer en paz con los resultados que dé el CNE, es el pueblo el que se va a expresar", @dcabellor.#VenezuelaTieneConQué pic.twitter.com/c9fP929XaK — PSUV (@PartidoPSUV) October 27, 2021

"November 22 is also very important, because Venezuela has to wake up that day in peace with the results given by the CNE, as it is the people who are going to express themselves."

Cabello also referred to the extradition of Saab from Cape Verde to the U.S. after being detained for 491 days in the African country, accused of corruption and money laundering with the administration of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The PSUV vice-president also said that both Washington and the opposition expected the Government to leave the dialogue table after the extradition of Alex Saab, which he described as a "dignified position."

Cabello added that it was Joe Biden's Government that made "the whole attempt, because in truth those who are there (Venezuelan opposition delegates at the dialogue table) do not represent the U.S.."

Saab, a Colombian-born businessman, was accredited by Venezuela as a diplomat and was in charge of purchasing food and medicines for the Caribbean nation in alliance with countries such as Iran and Russia, trying to dodge sanctions imposed by the United States.

The deportation of Saab last October 8, who two weeks before had been appointed as a member of the government delegation for the dialogue taking place in Mexico with the opposition, caused the suspension of the negotiation process.

For the second time, the ruling party's bench decided to leave the dialogue table held with the mediation of Norway due to the actions of the United States.

The first time was in October 2019, after the White House announced sanctions against the main state-owned company of the Caribbean nation, Petróleos de Venezuela S.A (Pdvsa).