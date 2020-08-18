Venezuela: PSUV Reinforces the Organization of Its Electoral Base

Meanwhile, the U.S.-backed opposition asks the Venezuelans not to attend the elections.

Guayana Mayor Tito Oviedo Tuesday announced that the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) is fully prepared and organized to win the December 6 parliamentary elections.

"The electoral roll in the largest city in southeastern Venezuela is 98 percent updated," Oviedo said and commented that PSUV militants will be present at all polling stations to testify about the citizen vote.

He also recalled that the population is disappointed by the role that the opposition-controlled National Assembly has played over the past few years.

For this reason, the PSUV will nominate qualified candidates whose mission will be to put the Legislative branch into the hands of the people.

His party will also present candidates loyal to the Bolivarian project in the Caroni municipality, where large iron, steel, and aluminum companies are based.

#NEWS | Foreign Minister Arreaza maintains that the US and satellite governments intend to sabotage parliamentary elections#CuarentenaRadicalReforzada https://t.co/nBKD1zXHhd — Cancillería Venezuela ���� (@CancilleriaVE) August 17, 2020

The PSUV Mobilization Coordinator Horacio Alarcon summoned social movements to continue supporting the Bolivarian revolution as they have done for over 20 years.

He also asked them to work more closely with grassroots communities to ensure broad citizen participation in the upcoming elections.

These affirmations occur amid the anti-democratic calls of the U.S.-backed opposition, which is asking the Venezuelan population not to attend the electoral process.