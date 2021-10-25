Venezuela Advances In Preparations For November Elections

The National Electoral Council already updated the voter database and the COVID-19 health protocols to be complied with in each polling station.

Venezuela’s Electoral Council (CNE) has already completed over 75 percent of the activities scheduled for the Nov. 21 elections of governors and mayors, the CNE Vice President Tania D'Amelio announced on Sunday.

The CNE updated the voter database and the COVID-19 health protocols to be complied with in each polling station. These measures include the mandatory usage of masks among electoral authorities and the regular disinfection of surfaces with alcohol solutions.

“Even though over 6 million Venezuelans have been fully immunized against the disease, we cannot take coronavirus for granted,” D'Amelio insisted and urged citizens to assist to their corresponding voting centers to avoid unnecessary crowds.

The CNE arranged a pilot plan so that the over 447,000 disabled citizens will cast their vote without much delay in each polling station’s voting desks number 1, which were specially designed for them.



“We wish to make the voting process easier for these citizens,” D'Amelio stressed, adding that disabled voters who have not previously been identified as such in the updated electoral register may vote in the desks number 1 once they fill out a registration form. The CNE also stressed that the European Union (EU) must respect this Latin American country’s constitutional principles and sovereignty when it takes part in the upcoming elections as an international observer. “We will not tolerate any interference in our internal affairs,” D'Amelio highlighted about the controversial statements of the EU Representative Joseph Borrel, who denied the CNE authority over the elections.