PSUV Vice President Diosdado Cabello: Elections "Satisfactory"

The first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, urged people to vote as he cast his vote at "Rafael María Baralt" Basic School in Monagas state.

"No one should stay at home; voting today is an instrument of rebellion against imperialism, of raising the voice of Venezuelans and clearly expressing their political preference, that's how it is in democracy, and that's how it should be," the official said.

Diosdado Cabello difundió un mensaje breve: Ya voté ¡Nosotros venceremos! https://t.co/0swZoJ44Fl #6DConChavezPorAmorYLealtad pic.twitter.com/C9GtJXRGxd — Con el Mazo Dando (@ConElMazoDando) December 6, 2020

"Diosdado Cabello spread a brief message: I voted, we will win!"

Cabello also highlighted the Venezuelan elections' speed and security compared to the United States and guaranteed that the results will be announced today. "The reports we have from the whole country are satisfactory, highly satisfactory, in terms of participation, organization, installation of tables, in the presence of people voting, in being there present, in the organization of the political parties that we have seen, that are there checking and verifying, doing their job," he remarked.

On the other hand, the National Electoral Council ordered that the polling stations remain open until 1900hrs, and there are people in line, after reports that people were still voting. At the same time, some voting centers started to close at 18:20hrs.

Most international observers have acknowledged the fulfillment of biosecurity measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In this sense, Cabello said that "it has been verified in all voting instances, and we feel enormously satisfied; I believe that Venezuela is taking an enormous step in the consolidation of peace."