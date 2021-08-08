‘PSUV Elections Are True Democracy’, President Maduro Says

On Nov. 21, Venezuelans will elect 23 governors posts and 335 mayors seats, as well as, representatives to local parliaments.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro celebrated the holding of the primary elections of the United Party of Venezuela (PSUV) on Sunday, noting that these elections are an example of "direct, participatory and true democracy".

Maduro pointed out that both PSUV militants and citizens listed in the electoral roll could vote for the party's representatives ahead of the subnational elections to be held on Nov. 21.

He pointed out that Chavismo forces have won 24 out of 26 elections held in the South American nation, which demonstrates the solidity of the Bolivarian Revolution's social project.

"We have gone through everything: coups, economic, oil, electric sabotages; assassination attempts, bombs, snipers, mercenaries, invasions, everything has happened, and nothing has altered the electoral path and nothing will ever alter it," Maduro highlighted.

Así se encuentra el centro de votación Antonio José de Sucre, colmado de pueblo participando en estas elecciones primarias del #PSUV en el municipio Muñoz - Apure.#EpaPSUV2021 @PSUVEnApure pic.twitter.com/ShmD1uJzaH — PSUV (@PartidoPSUV) August 8, 2021

The meme reads, "This is the scenery in the Antonio Jose de Sucre voting center, full of people participating in the PSUV primary elections in the Muñoz - Apure municipality."

In spite of the destabilizing actions promoted from abroad and by the right-wing opposition, the Bolivarian Revolution has maintained the electoral calendar.

President Maduro recalled the complex scenarios of destabilization such as that in 2017 when elections for the National Constituent Assembly, governorships, mayorships, and legislative councils took place despite the violence.

