Venezuela Reveals Proof of Guaido’s Involvement in Foiled Plot

Five days before the raid, a Florida law firm representing Silvercorp USA sent a letter to Guaido to remind them that they owed an initial payment.

Venezuela’s government revealed Sunday more evidence that links lawmaker Juan Guaido with the foiled May 3 plot, aimed at killing President Nicolas Maduro through mercenaries hired by the firm Silvercorp USA.

Despite denying any involvement in the failed incursion, five days before the raid, Volk Law - a Florida law firm representing Silvercorp USA - sent a letter to Guaido and other members of the opposition to remind them that they owed an initial payment of US$1.5 million on an Oct. 16, 2019 contract that was “past due.”

The April 28 letter reads that the “administration of Juan Guaido was supposed to pay Silvercorp USA,” represented by former green beret Jordan Goudreau, the retainer fee within five days after the opposition lawmaker and a handful of allies signed the US$212.9 million contract for services “backed/secured by Venezuelan barrels of oil.”

In addition to Guaido, the letter is addressed to other signatories of the contract such as Juan Jose Rendon, Sergio Vergara, and Manuel Retureta. It was also forwarded to Carlos Vecchio and Fernando Blasi.

#Cobrador El 28ABR el despacho legal Volk Law envió una notificación de cobranza de la cantidad de 1,5 millones de dólares pactada entre Guaidó y Goudreau en el contrato de #SilverCorpUSA firmado el 16OCT2019. Le recuerda que el plazo era de 5 días. Aquí está la carta. pic.twitter.com/Gc8tTCvSId — La Tabla (@latablablog) May 15, 2020

On April 28, Volk Law sent a collection notice for US$1.5 million agreed between Guaido and Goudreau in the Oct. 16, 2019, contract with Silvercorp USA. Here is the letter.



The former U.S. special forces went public arguing he only got US$50,000 through political consultant Juan Jose Rendon and the opposition kept promising to get him the rest but didn’t deliver.

The U.S.-based company hired by Guaido and his allies was meant to provide services, including “strategic planning,” “equipment procuring” and “project execution advisement.”

The U.S. mercenary was allegedly responsible for training a contingent of 300 Venezuelan army deserters in three makeshift camps alongside the Colombian-Venezuelan border who were to enter Venezuela in a heavily armed caravan and seize the capital within 96 hours.

These investigations and more than 90 arrests are now part of the unraveling of the so-called ‘Operation Gedeon’, which is lead by Goudreau.