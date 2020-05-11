US-Based Advisers From Guaido’s Team Quit Over Foiled Coup Plot

Right-wing strategist Juan Jose Rendon told the Associated Press he did pay the former green beret to carry out 'Operation Gedeon'.

United States-based advisers to lawmaker Juan Guaido quit Monday over the foiled May 3 coup attempt and their involvement in hiring mercenaries to carry out the plot aimed at assassinating Venezuela’s government officials and president.

Right-wing strategist Juan Jose Rendon and Sergio Vergara confirmed their resignations in public letters after the Miami-based adviser to Guaido, admitted Tuesday of hiring U.S. mercenary Jordan Goudreau, who leads the failed plot.

Rendon told the Associated Press he did pay the former green beret US$50,000 as requested to cover some expenses. Goudreau acknowledged the payment to the AP and other media, according to him 'Operation Gedeon' had been coordinated with Guaido who signed a contract on Oct. 16, 2019, for US$212 million.

Goudreau released the signed contract in which his company, Silvercorp USA, was hired to provide services, including “strategic planning,” “equipment procuring” and “project execution advisement,” by none other than Guaido, who has resorted to denying everything despite physical evidence and testimonies from his own team.

"Silvercorp wanted to cause violence with Guaido’s endorsement. He wanted to kill me," President Nicolas Maduro denounced Saturday, as more details about the latest destabilization attempt surface.

So far, 31 mercenaries have been arrested, including two U.S. ex-Green Berets who have confirmed the role of Goudreau’s company, the involvement of Colombia, and those close advisers to Guaido.

On Friday, Venezuela Chief Prosecutor Tarek Saab said his office had requested the extradition of Goudreau, Rendon, and Vergara for their involvement in the "design, financing, and execution" of the plan.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza said on Saturday that the executive is considering adding to the complaint against the U.S. before the International Criminal Court (ICC), a political and criminal accusation against Ivan Duque's government, for allowing mercenaries to use Colombia for training and planning.