Venezuela Arrests Another Man Involved in Failed Incursion Plan

Venezuelan security forces reported the capture on Wednesday of another mercenary involved in the failed incursion into the South American country, called Operation Gideon, on May 3.

The capture was made in the mountainous area of Petaquirito, in the state of La Guaira, by members of the Eighth Brigade of Sea Commands of the Bolivarian Navy (AB), one of the five components of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB).

In the same area of Petaquirito, another eight mercenaries had already been captured on 10 May, according to the Bolivarian Navy.

Among those apprehended is the nephew of retired major general Clíver Alcalá Cordones, who was deported to the U.S. after being accused of drug trafficking.

En el marco de la #OperaconNegroPrimero 8va Brigada de Comandos de Mar operando en la ZODI La Guaira de la REDI Capital a orden del CEOFANB, en labores de patrullaje, captura un mercenario terrorista en la zona montañosa de Petaquirito. @NicolasMaduro @vladimirpadrino pic.twitter.com/MEanpiGRPi — Armada Bolivariana (@ArmadaFANB) May 13, 2020

"Operation Black First, 8th Brigade of Comandos de Mar, operating in La Guaira A terrorist mercenary was captured during patrols in the mountainous area of Petaquirito."

Alcalá admitted his plans to move weapons into Venezuelan territory, with the support of opposition deputy Juan Guaidó, to assassinate President Nicolás Maduro and senior government officials.

As of Tuesday, according to official information, the number of people arrested for allegedly being involved in these events was 40. With the new capture there are now 41.

The last arrests took place this Tuesday, May 12, in Colonia Tovar, in Aragua state.

Two mercenaries were arrested there, including a former second sergeant of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB).