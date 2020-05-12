Mercenary Ratifies US Govt. Link With Failed Raid in Venezuela

Colombian cartels were also involved in the "Gedeon Operation" against President Maduro.

Venezuela’s Communication Minister Jorge Rodriguez Tuesday presented a video with the confession of Antonio Sequea, a terrorist who confirmed that Colombia's government, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and international drug traffickers act in complicity to attack this South American nation through armed groups operating near its border.

"It is incredible how the country producing the most cocaine [Colombia] and the country consuming the most of it [the US] try to accuse Venezuela even though our government is one of the governments that has most fought against drug trafficking," Rodriguez said.

Sequea mentioned that Ivan Simonovis, who is a fugitive from Venezuelan justice, coordinated the May 3 failed mercenary operation, which was aimed at performing a coup and killing Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro.

The captured terrorist also admitted that the opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido was ratified as "military chief" of the failed raid after meetings held by the U.S. President Donald Trump and Colombia's President Ivan Duque in Washington.​​​​​​​

Guaidó’s mercenary hit contract on Venezuela's Maduro mirrors official US bounty, authorizes death squad killings https://t.co/xqguyJvtAt #svpol #pldebatt — rds (@robotnr7312) May 12, 2020

"Juan Guaido's participation in this action is fully demonstrated. He gave the order to carry out the armed incursion against Venezuela," Rodriguez stressed.​​​​​​​

The Bolivarian minister also showed a video in which Jonathan Franco Quiñones confirmed the participation of Jordan Goudreau, the U.S. mercenary who directs SilverCorp.

Rodriguez recalled that although the Trump administration swears it did not have a direct role in the failed raid, some U.S. politicians would appear to be disappointed with the results obtained in Guaido's latest military adventure.

“The failed May 3rd raid in Venezuela looked like a bad Jack Ryan episode, but it’s no laughing matter,” the U.S. Congressman Eliot Engel said.​​​​​​​