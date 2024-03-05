Venezuela Rejects Judicial Colonialism: President Maduro

The Bolivarian leader reiterated that Venezuela is not obligated to comply with an ICJ's non-binding decision.

On Monday, President Nicolas Maduro asserted that Venezuela "does not accept judicial colonialism from anyone, especially at a time when the entire humanity is questioning the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC)."

"All these organizations are exhausted and cornered. We are witnessing a genocide broadcasted live on social media, and what do they do? Nothing, they turn a blind eye. They are indirect accomplices to genocide," stated the Venezuelan leader.

"Nobody governs Venezuela from any institution. Not even the International Court. Venezuela is a free country... With a decision, the ICJ could immediately stop the Israeli genocide. But what does it do? Nothing because the ICJ is in the hands of the United States, Europe, and transnational corporations," he said.

"That's where they want to trap us with the Essequibo controversy. Regarding the Palestinian conflict, the ICJ is discredited because a genocide in full swing has found them keeping complicit and criminal silence."

President Maduro's text reads, "Tremendous surprise. Look how the Miranda state's noble, patriotic men and women made themselves known with their joy, loyalty, and love, demonstrating their love for the homeland. Thanks for all the frenzy!

Venezuela will not comply with the ICJ decision on the Essequibo

Regarding the ICJ hearing scheduled on April 8, Maduro reiterated that Venezuela does not recognize the Court and is not obligated to comply with a non-binding decision.

For 75 years, Venezuela has firmly maintained its position of not recognizing the ICJ as a forum to resolve the Essequibo controversy.

"Guyana can decide how to waste its time. ExxonMobil controls the ICJ votes," the Bolivarian leader pointed out and reminded that the Venezuelan people ratified their country's non-recognition of the ICJ on this issue through the referendum held on December 3, 2023.

"That is the position we will maintain. Guyana may go to receive whatever judgment it wants. However, sooner or later, Guyana will have to sit down with us to negotiate a solution to the Essequibo."

There is no doubt that Guayana Esequiba is from Venezuela and the history of a dispossession is continued by Guyana, which does not govern its country but Exxon Mobil.



We will never give up our historical rights over the Essequibo. https://t.co/R6xXtLQCF6 — Venezuelas Ambassade i Norge (@EmbavenezNOR) February 27, 2024

Presidential election date

Maduro recalled that all political, religious, social, business, and cultural sectors signed an agreement proposing various dates for the 2024 presidential elections to the National Electoral Council (CNE).

"National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez and all the document's drafters presented several dates. That was the right thing to do because the CNE must decide, and whatever it decides will be sacred," Maduro said.

"What I can say is that the Venezuelan people will win with whatever day and time they establish," he added.

The Bolivarian leader also called on the Venezuelan people to a national consultation in April to select 4,500 social projects. He also mentioned that Chavismo will announce its government plan for the presidential elections on March 19.