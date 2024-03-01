President Maduro Arrives in St. Vicent for CELAC Summit

The CELAC leaders will seek to consolidate regional cooperation by addressing issues related to political, social, economic, and cultural integration.

On Friday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Saint Vincent & the Grenadines to participate in the 8th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

Saint Vincent & the Grenadines Ambassador Gareth Bynoe, Deputy Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel, and Deputy Foreign Affairs Ministry Sandy Peters received the Bolivarian leader at the Argyle International Airport.

Also present at the airport were the Venezuelan ambassador to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Francisco Perez and the Vice Minister for the Caribbean Raul Li Causi.

In this summit, the CELAC leaders will seek to consolidate regional cooperation by addressing issues related to political, social, economic and cultural integration.

#CelacSummit | Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for the VIII Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC). pic.twitter.com/IFhxUuFNFU — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 1, 2024

This event will take place at the Sandals resort in BuccamentBay, where 32 delegations from member countries of the regional bloc will be hosted.

At the end of the 8th summit, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will hand over the presidency of CELAC Honduras, whose president Xiomara Castro will lead the regional group for one year.

Created in 2010, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States is a regional bloc of 33 sovereign countries with a population of about 600 million, and GDP of US$3 trillion.

It includes countries such as Antigua & Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Dominica, Guatemala, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Peru, Panama, Dominican Republic, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, St. Lucia, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Venezuela and Uruguay.