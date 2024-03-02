Caracas Joined the Global Action for Palestine Day

"Real people must be at the forefront of defending the Palestinian cause and it hurts us as if it were Venezuela,"Jorge Arreaza said.

In the city of Caracas, capital of Venezuela, the Bolivarian people took to the streets to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, in a moment when the death toll in the strip increases to more than 30,000.

The Ambassador of Palestine in Venezuela, Fadi Alzaben and the Executive Secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Peoples' Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) Jorge Arreaza participated in the march in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Caracas.

"Real people must be at the forefront of defending the Palestinian cause and it hurts us as if it were Venezuela," Arreaza said in statements to the press.

#Venezuela | The city of Caracas joined the #GlobalActionForPalestine this Saturday, with a massive mobilization pic.twitter.com/R97UzX82MN — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 2, 2024

Demonstrators gathered at various points in the Venezuelan capital to express their support for the Palestinian people and to condemn the genocide committed by Israel in the occupied territories, mobilisation that follows a global call to action for Palestine.

The organizers of the movement denounced that "the Israeli government is planning a large-scale invasion of Rafah a week later, on March 9, the day before the start of Ramadan" and indicated that "today, the United States vetoed a UN resolution insisting that Israel immediately cease its wave of mass killings in Gaza".

In other cities like Glasgow demostrators gathered demanding the inmediat ceasefire in Palestine as well. Also in Italy, Australia, Norway, Australia and Cuba, such initiatives were developed for peace in Palestine and against the Zionist genocide in Gaza.