The document was drafted with the participation of about 150 representatives of political organizations.

On Friday, the Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez handed over to the National Electoral Council (CNE) the document that outlines the dialogue agreement and several proposals for the 2024 electoral calendar.

Signed on Wednesday, this document had the participation of about 150 representatives of political organizations, representing 97 percent of the political organizations duly registered with the Venezuelan electoral authorities.

Accompanied by other legislators, Rodriguez delivered the consensus document to CNE President Elvis Amoroso, who attended the meeting with other electoral judges.

During his speech, the National Assembly president recalled that the dialogue process included nine major rounds of debates and about 150 meetings through which 27 proposals for the presidential election date were formulated.

US attempts to starve Venezuela via sanctions forced Venezuela to achieve food self-sufficiency https://t.co/qbXzkJuxcv pic.twitter.com/jJ57lKUJ1t — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) February 27, 2024

In these dialogue rounds, participants managed to agree on issues such as defending the principle of sovereignty, rejecting any external aggression to the economy, respecting the independence of institutions, establishing electoral guarantees for all, and ensuring equal opportunities to disseminate government programs through media and social networks.

The deal includes the establishment of electoral guarantees for all and the need for equal opportunities to disseminate government programs through the media and social networks.

In the document handed over to Amoroso, 53 political parties expressed their willingness to respect the decisions issued by the National Electoral Council, which is the only institution constitutionally empowered to decide the date on which electoral processes can begin.

The CNE president praised the dialogue and considered it an act of deepening democracy. Amoroso also reaffirmed the request to respect the democratic process and announced that the proposals for electoral dates will be studied starting this week.