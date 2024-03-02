Mexico and Venezuela Sign Migratory Agreement

The Governments of Venezuela and Mexico signed an agreement for the voluntary return of migrants to the South American country through the Return to the Homeland Plan to guarantee the security of Venezuelan migrants in the North American country.

The "comprehensive migration agreement through the Plan Vuelta a la Patria-with which the government promotes the return of Venezuelans to their country-" was signed by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil and his Mexican counterpart, Alicia Bárcena.

Venezuelan executive explained that the agreement was initialed in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday, in parallel to the VIII Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) held in that country.

Durante la VIII Cumbre de la CELAC y en presencia del presidente @NicolasMaduro, hemos suscrito un acuerdo integral de migración con la canciller de México, Alicia Bárcena, a través del Plan Vuelta a la Patria. pic.twitter.com/AG5tB8WTCa — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) March 2, 2024

The post read: During the VIII CELAC Summit and in the presence of the president @NicolasMaduro, we signed a comprehensive migration agreement with the chancellor of Mexico, Alicia Bárcena, through the Plan Vuelta a la Patria.

In this regard, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said that the document seeks to "consolidate and advance the Plan Back to the Homeland to protect our compatriots in Mexico".

In his account on social network X, formerly Twitter, the Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs, wrote: "This agreement aims to guarantee protection and a dignified treatment to all Venezuelans."

This bilateral agreement is part of the Plan Vuelta a la Patria, promoted since 2018 by the Venezuelan government and for which more than "almost a million," have returned to their homeland according with figures president Maduro said last October.

The ''Return to the Homeland Plan'', created by President Nicolás Maduro establishes an air and land bridge for the voluntary return of all those migrants and their families who lack the means to return, and incorporates all returnees and returnees into Venezuela’s social programmes.