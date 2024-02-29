Venezuelan President Highlights Anti-imperialist Nature of the Bolivarian Revolution

The Great National Caravan of the Bolivarian Rage was held in Caracas gathering in the capital all the revolutionaries from the national territoy.

On Thursday, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro hailed the anti-imperialist character of the Bolivarian Revolution proclaimed by Commander Hugo Chavez 20 years ago.

"The anti-imperialist character of the Bolivarian Revolution is still in force in the thought and action of the men and women who defend the homeland," Maduro said in a message released through the social network X on the occasion of the commemoration of the memorable speech of Commander Hugo Chávez in defense of the homeland.

On February 29, 2004, Commander Hugo Chávez declared the anti-imperialist character of the Bolivarian Revolution of the XXI Century. From the Botanical Garden, Chavez pronounced his famous anti-imperialist speech before the provocations of the then President of the U.S., George Bush.

On the occasion, the Venezuelan President said that 20 years ago Commander Chavez told the world that in Venezuela there is an anti-imperialist Revolution, which does not surrender to any empire and turned the Bolivarian Revolution into a guide for free peoples.

Maduro recalled how Commander Chávez "lit a torch for the future" and that the extreme right wing filled with violence the Greater Caracas and other cities of the country in 2004. He also referred to the threats of the U.S. against Venezuela: "That legacy in force we are going to defend it with our lives, together with our people, so that, to our country, that nauseating empire respects it, sooner rather than later."

To commemorate the emblematic date, the Great National Caravan of the Bolivarian Rage was held in Caracas, gathering in the capital all the revolutionaries from the national territory.

"Two hundred years ago El Libertador and the generation of liberators declared the anti-colonialist character and we were right. It was only in the 20th century that anti-colonialism was imposed as a value of all humanity, but Venezuela raised the flag of anti-colonialism early, first in the world. And also in the 21st century we were the first," Maduro said before the Venezuelan people.

The president celebrated the "immense concentration of the people in the streets. The images are impressive. What an immense and beautiful expression of support and solidarity."

"Let's get ready for the greatest victory of the people," this 2024, said the Venezuelan president who warned the U.S. government and extreme right-wing circles that "we are just warming up engines for the battles to come."