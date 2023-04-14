Venezuela Invites Russia To The 2023 ALBA Games

"Russia is a sports power. Its athletes will bring good results to our games," Venezuelan Vice Minister for Youth and Sports Yustiz stressed.

From April 21 to 29, Venezuela will host the fifth edition of the Sports Games of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA), an international event that will feature Russian athletes as special guests.

"Russia is a sports power. Its athletes will bring good results to our games," Venezuelan Vice Minister for Youth and Sports Pablo Yustiz stressed, recalling that Venezuela invited Russia to the ALBA games as part of a bilateral sports agreement signed in October 2021.

These games’ edition will be held in the cities of Caracas, La Guaira, and Miranda, which will host over 3,000 competitors from Venezuela, Cuba, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Granada, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Vincent & the Grenadines, and Saint Lucia.

These athletes will compete in 33 disciplines, including chess, athletics, basketball, baseball, billiards, skating, cycling, fencing, dominoes, and soccer. About 30 facilities are enabled for these games.

#ALBA Nuestra mascota oficial @soyalbarino lo dio todo en su visita al gimnasio Julio César Leon, ubicado en las instalaciones del Ministerio de juventud y deporte e IND



¡Nuestra América! �� #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/9dYYTxPYyM — juegosalba2023 (@juegosalba2023) April 13, 2023

The tweet reads: “Our official mascot Albarino gave it all on his visit to the gymnasium Julio Cesar Leon, located on the premises of the Ministry of Youth and Sport. Our America!”

The first edition of the ALBA games took place in Havana in 2005 when 2,000 athletes from 18 countries competed. Venezuela hosted the fourth edition of these games in 2011.

Later, Ecuador was going to host the fifth edition of the ALBA games in 2013. However, it had to be postponed three times, due to the U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and the pandemic.

"Venezuela is filled with pride, pleasure, and honor to receive so many athletes next April. Our country, as a venue, can live up to all expectations," said Rander Peña, the Vice Foreign Affairs Minister for Latin America.