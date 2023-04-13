Cuba Remembers the Popular Defeat of the 2002 Coup in Venezuela

"They could not and will not stop the courage and bravery of the people of Bolivar and Chavez," President Diaz-Canel said.

On Thursday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel recalled the anniversary of the return of Hugo Chavez to the Presidency of Venezuela after the failed coup on April 11, 2002.

"Together with Venezuela, we celebrate the 21st anniversary of the popular victory over the coup that sought to reverse the process of change of the Bolivarian Revolution," he tweeted.

"They could not and will not stop the courage and bravery of the people of Bolivar and Chavez," the Cuban leader added.

On April 11, 2002, U.S.-backed politicians managed to kidnap Commander Hugo Chavez and place businessman Pedro Carmona in the presidency.

After a couple of days, however, thousands of civilians and soldiers took to the streets and freed the Bolivarian leader from La Orchila Island prison. The right-wing coup was defeated.

➡️ ¿Recuerdas lo que sucedió el 11 de abril de 2002?



La oligarquía masacró a un pueblo comprometido con una Revolución, esos sucesos marcaron en Venezuela un antes y un después para la consolidación del proyecto revolucionario, liderado por el Comandante Hugo Chávez. pic.twitter.com/2tx1x2f7fT — PSUV (@PartidoPSUV) April 11, 2023

The tweet reads, "Do you remember what happened on April 11, 2002? The oligarchy massacred a people committed to a revolution. In Venezuela, the events marked a milestone in the consolidation of the revolutionary project led by Commander Hugo Chavez."

In Venezuela, progressive politicians and intellectuals also recalled the events of April 2002, highlighting their importance in the struggle of the people for their rights.

"On April 13, 2002, the people became the protagonists of a memorable feat by demonstrating that they can raise dignity flags with a deeply revolutionary response and full of patriotic sense," said Adan Chavez, the rector of the Ezequiel Zamora University.

"How proud to celebrate April 13, a day of popular victory which recognizes the admirable and selfless work that the Bolivarian Militia carries out. These men and women are the maximum expression of civic-military union, love and commitment to serve the Homeland," President Nicolas Maduro tweeted.