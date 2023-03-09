Venezuela: No Deal With Opposition with Sanctions in Force

It has been eight years since the U.S. executive order declaring Venezuela "an unusual and extraordinary threat" to U.S. national security and foreign policy.

The Venezuelan government will not sign any agreement with the opposition of the Unitary Platform until the unilateral coercive measures are lifted, said the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez.

"Venezuela is not going to sign any agreement with that sector of the Venezuelan opposition until it is 100% free of sanctions. Until the 765 unilateral coercive measures signed by Donald Trump and Barack Hussein Obama are lifted," said the deputy.

On the occasion of the Bolivarian Anti-Imperialism Day, Rodríguez referred to the agreement signed last year to recover more than 3 billion dollars of the Venezuelan State that are frozen abroad. The so-called Unitary Platform has not complied with the agreement, denounced the official.

Rodríguez brought up the executive order issued by then-President Obama in 2015 declaring Venezuela "an unusual and extraordinary threat" to U.S. national security and foreign policy. It is absurd, Rodriguez said, noting that the country has never assaulted any nation.

Anti-Imperialism Day. President, Deputy Jorge Rodríguez: "With all responsibility I say, we are not going to sign any agreement until the 765 imposed sanctions are lifted. If we want fair elections free of sanctions!"

The official said that the U.S. carries out multiform aggression against the Venezuelan people. "It is a real war because the siege, is a form of war," he said.

The deputy and first vice-president of the PSUV, Diosdado Cabello, also condemned the so-called Obama decree. "The intention of imperialism has been to get out of the Bolivarian Revolution, the U.S. is interested in our natural