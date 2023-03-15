China and Venezuela Agree on Reforming Global Governance

"The times of empires are over... Let no one doubt that the time has come for the articulation of a new multipolar world," President Nicolas Maduro pointed out.

On Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro held similar positions regarding the need to reform current global governance systems.

This happened during the "Road to Modernization: The Responsibility of Political Parties," a high-level meeting in Beijing, where the Communist Party of China (CPC) dialogues with political parties from around the world.

"We should work together to protect the reform of the global governance system and push for a more just and reasonable international order," said Xi, who is also secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

"Politicians must be bold in acting. The rails of systematic and institutional thinking must be broken," he added.

CHAVEZ (2008) responds to USA's expulsion of Bolivia's ambassador: "The US ambassador to Caracas has 72 hours to leave Venezuela... f*ck you, you f*cking Yanks, here stands a dignified people!" pic.twitter.com/SuYXfrhRrE — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) March 9, 2023

For his part, Maduro congratulated the hihg-level meeting and described it as an initiative that calls for an international dialogue based on the political parties' concrete experiences.

"The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) is a young organization that emerged in the midst of the heat of the Bolivarian Revolution. It was born under the banner of building socialism from our libertarian roots," he said, recalling that his country is exposed to the consequences of over 900 U.S. arbitrary sanctions.

"In recent years, Venezuela has been the victim of permanent harassment and aggression. Our people with a great conscience have resisted and we have gone from a stage of resistance to a stage of growth," the Bolivarian leader pointed out.

"The times of empires are over. The times of peoples have arrived now and forever. Let no one doubt that the time has come for the articulation of a new multipolar world," Maduro added.