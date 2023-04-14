President Nicolas Maduro Reaches 10 Years Leading Venezuela

"With Bolivarian ethics and morality, we must fight for true justice," the Venezuelan leader said.

On Friday, Venezuelans celebrate the 10th anniversary of the first electoral victory of President Nicolas Maduro, whose administration has successfully faced the U.S. santions since 2013.

During his life as a bus driver, Maduro stood out as a union leader before being elected national lawmaker in 2000. During the presidency of Hugo Chavez (1999-2013), he also served as President of the National Assembly (2005-2006), Foreign Affairs Minister (2006-2013), and Vice President of the Republic (2012-2013).

After the death of Commander Chavez in 2013, Maduro became interim president for a short period of time. Then the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) nominated him as a candidate for the presidential elections.

Nicolas Maduro took the oath of office as Venezuelan president on April 19, 2013. Below is a list of the main achievements of his administration.

Fight against U.S. economic bullying

Since Maduro took power, the U.S. and its allies have imposed 929 sanctions against Venezuela to try to overthrow the Bolivarian revolution. These coercive measures have included denying access to funds to acquire food supplies, blocking transactions to buy COVID-19 vaccines, and freezing gold reserves in foreign banks.

To counteract the effects of these sanctions on the Venezuelans, Maduro implemented the Local Committees for Supply and Production (CLAP), which sell subsidized food to vulnerable citizens. He also negotiated with Cuba a fair deal for acquiring COVID-19 vaccines.

"In the last ten years, we have also diversified our economy and trade with partner countries, including Iran, India, Russia, and China. This strategy has been eliminating dependence on the U.S. market, which is currently in a phase of historical decline,” Maduro recently stated, stressing that Venezuela will continue to help build a multipolar world.

Consolidation of social programs

Maduro took office at a time when the United States was increasing its efforts to overthrow the Bolivarian Revolution by taking advantage of the fall in international oil prices.

Despite the setback that this meant for the Venezuelan economy, he managed to guarantee the right to health, education, food and housing by consolidating various social programs.

So far, for example, the "Great Venezuelan Housing Mission" has delivered over four million decent homes for low-income citizens.

This work has been complemented with the "Inside Neighborhood Missions," whose objective is the free provision of medical attention and medicines for the population.



Nos sumamos a la lucha de quienes trabajan por la salud en el mundo. En nuestro Gobierno, garantizar este derecho ha sido una prioridad y avanzamos hacia un sistema de salud de la más alta calidad, por el bienestar y la vida digna del Pueblo. pic.twitter.com/hNnIPuLULz — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) April 7, 2023

The tweet reads: "We join the struggle of those who work for health in the world. In our administration, guaranteeing this right has been a priority. We are moving towards a health system of the highest quality for the well-being and dignified life of the people."

Neutralization of sabotages and coup attempts

The Maduro administration also had to fight several destabilization attempts. In Sept. 2013, for instance, Maduro expelled three U.S. diplomats who promoted a widespread electricity cut in the country. Five months later, Venezuelan authorities neutralized the violent U.S.-backed demonstrations that tried to overthrow the Bolivarian government.

On Aug. 4, 2018, President Maduro also survived an assassination attempt. That day, far-right politicians and businessmen conspired to blow up drones armed with explosives while he was delivering a speech during a military parade in Caracas. All persons involved in this murder attempt were jailed.

In September of that same year, the New York Times journal revealed that U.S. officials met secretly with Venezuelan military officials to organize a coup against Maduro.

In May 2020, Venezuelan authorities also arrested U.S. mercenaries Luke Denman and Airan Berry, who attempted to kidnap Maduro and destabilize the country. In August of that year, these men were sentenced to 20 years in prison.

"The United States and its allies have repeatedly tried to get their hands on our country, which we have defended in a dignified and courageous manner," Maduro stated before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Anti-corruption fight

Since October 2022, the National Anti-Corruption Police has arrested some 58 officials and businessmen involved in illicit acts at the state-owned Venezuelan Oil Company (PDVSA) and other public institutions.

Pedro Maldonado, the president of the Venezuelan Corporation of Guyana (CVG), was one of the arrested officers. Previously, Maldonado served as the director of the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV). He also directed the National Telecommunications Commission (CONATEL)

"With Bolivarian ethics and morality, we have to fight for true justice and strike a blow at the rotten mafias of corruption," President Maduro pointed out.

The Venezuelan economy is headed for growth

Thanks to the efforts to modernize public institutions and the implementation of heterodox economic policies, President Maduro has managed to create the conditions to resume the path of growth in his country.

This week, the World Economic Outlook (WEO) acknowledged that Venezuela will be among the Latin American countries with the best macroeconomic performance in the next two years.

Despite the U.S. sanctions, the Venezuelan gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow 5 percent in 2023 and 4.5 percent in 2024.