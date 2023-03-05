Venezuela Pays Tribute to Commander Hugo Chavez

Today's international events will be attended by personalities such Raul Castro (Cuba), Luis Arce (Bolivia), Earl Asim Martim (Saint Kitts & Nevis), and Xiomara Zelaya (Honduras).

On Sunday, the Venezuelan people will carry out several public acts to remember the leader of the Bolivarian Revolution, Hugo Chavez, on the tenth anniversary of his death.

Citizens will gather at various points in Caracas City to move towards the Mountain Barracks where the remains of former President Chavez, who ruled Venezuela from 1999 to 2013, rest.

In one of the homage acts, Diosdado Cabello, the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), pointed out that Chavez continues to be an ethical reference in the struggle of the Latin American peoples.

For this reason, conservative ideologues have not managed to erase the image of Commander Chavez from Venezuelan popular memory, he stressed.

Les comparto este extraordinario video musical en honor a nuestro Comandante Hugo Chávez. ¡Así lo recordaremos siempre! Con alegría y mucho amor. ¡Corazón del Pueblo! Véalo completo aquí ==> https://t.co/cIjFVMYUkD pic.twitter.com/CjV7ZG6cc1 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) March 5, 2023

The tweet reads, "I share this extraordinary music video in honor of our Commander Hugo Chavez. That's how we will always remember him! With joy and much love. Heart of the People! See it in full here."

As part of the activities to honor the Bolivarian leader, a hundred intellectuals and international guests have been participating since Friday in a meeting to analyze the validity of Hugo Chavez's thought in the contemporary world.

On Saturday, Venezuelan singer-songwriters offered a concert in tribute to Comandante Chavez. The Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were present at this event.

The international events scheduled for Sunday will be attended by Latin American personalities such as Cuba's Former President Raul Castro, Bolivia's President Luis Arce, former Deputy Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis Earl Asim Martim, Hondura's Former President Manuel Zelaya and his wife the Current Honduran President Xiomara Zelaya.