Venezuela Pays Tribute to Women Who Fought for Independence

On Thursday, the National Assembly decided that the remains of two heroines of Venezuelan independence, Josefa Joaquina Sanchez and Eulalia Buroz, be transferred to the National Panteon.

“I send my congratulations and a hug to the Venezuelan women,” President Nicolas Maduro said, stressing that the remains of Eulalia Buroz and Josefa Joaquina Sanchez “must rest in the National Panteon, filling our history with liberating women.”

At the age of 16, Eulalia Buroz joined a pro-independence struggle that would make her travel through the territories of Venezuela, Colombia, and Haiti. Upon returning to her homeland, she was captured in the state of Anzoategui and murdered at age 21.

“Long live the Homeland! Death to the tyrant!,” Buroz shouted as she died, refusing to recognize the authority of the Spanish crown

#08MAR24 La @Milicia_B1 realizó acompañamiento a los restos simbólicos de nuestras heroína de la Patria: Eulalia Buroz y Josefa Joaquina Sánchez, los cuales ingresarán a nuestro Panteón Nacional como justo homenaje y reconocimiento al espíritu patriota de la mujer venezolana. pic.twitter.com/m7qvRxU2dw — Milicia Bolivariana (@Milicia_B1) March 8, 2024

The text reads, "On March 8, 2024, the Bolivarian Militia accompanied Eulalia Buroz and Josefa Joaquina Sanchez, two heroines of our country whose symbolic remains will enter the National Pantheon as a fair tribute and recognition of the Venezuelan women's patriotic spirit."

In the fight against Spanish colonialism, Josefa Joaquina Sanchez is remembered for having remained faithful to the independence cause after her husband, Jose Maria España, was murdered for leading anti-royalist conspiracies in the last decade of the 18th century.

Being a mother of eight children, she participated in the pro-independence movement, spreading propaganda through copying rebel documents and making revolutionary flags.

"We vindicate the rebellious nature of those women who fight for equality, harmony, and peace," National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said.

"That is why the best tribute we can pay is to take our heroines Josefa Joaquina Sanchez and Eulalia Buroz to the National Pantheon. Long live Venezuelan women!," he stressed.