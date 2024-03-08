Venezuelan President Maduro Inaugurates Mega Sports Complex

The Bolivarian leader called on young people to generate proposals for the county's development.

On Thursday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro inaugurated the Hugo Chavez Sports, Recreational, and Cultural Complex in the city of Coro in Falcon state.

"I am excited and happy to tour this mega sports complex in Coro, a beautiful city that overflowed with youth, joy and enthusiasm. We praise sport and our brilliant golden generation, which deserves the best. Let's go for more works for the youth!," he said, referring to a work built through the Great Youth Venezuela Mission (GMVJ).

The Venezuelan president explained that this sports complex is part of a larger project that includes the construction of a soccer stadium, an Olympic village, the Alonso Gamero Territorial Polytechnic University, park areas, and courts.

"Today we inaugurate the first of seventy infrastructure works that we will deliver to Venezuelans on July 28th, when we commemorate the 70th anniversary of the birth of Commander Hugo Chavez."

Chavistas flood the street in massive show of support as Maduro celebrates the 20th anniversary of Chávez's speech declaring the anti-imperialist character of the Bolivarian Revolutionpic.twitter.com/xFhu0NE9Tr — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) March 2, 2024

Amidst the inauguration of the Coro sport complex, Maduro announced the holding of a national youth congress for April and called on all youth organizations to build a powerful movement that generates proposals for the development of Venezuela.

"The high school students sent me a letter expressing the need to organize the activation and mobilization for the congress of the Bolivarian Student Organization," he said.

Maduro requested the Sports Minister Mervin Maldonado and the GMVJ Director Genesis Garvett to call upon citizens for the realization of the youth congress.