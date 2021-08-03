Venezuela Coordinates Accompaniment of Electoral Observers

In November, citizens will go to the polling stations to elect 23 governors, 335 mayors, and members of the regional and municipal legislative councils.

Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) is coordinating with international organizations the observation program for the subnational elections to be held on November 21.

On Tuesday, the CNE president Pedro Calzadilla and the Council of Electoral Experts of Latin America (CEELA) president Nicanor Moscoso had a meeting in which they discussed the development of the accompaniment activities.

During his visit to Venezuela, Moscoso will also participate in the beginning of the audit of the voter registry, a process that guarantees the transparency and consistency of voter data.

Previously, CEELA was able to corroborate the legitimacy of the 2020 electoral process that Venezuela carried out to renew the National Assembly for the period 2021-2026.

CNE authorities invited the European Union and the United Nations (UN) to participate as international observers in the elections.

As a consequence of this invitation, an exploratory mission of the European Union (EU) arrived in Venezuela to evaluate the feasibility of the participation of European observers in the elections. Besides verifying the existing guarantees for the realization of elections, this mission held meetings with the main political organizations, electoral authorities, executive officials, and lawmakers.

In November, Venezuelans will go to the polling stations to elect 23 governors, 335 mayors, and members of the regional and municipal legislative councils.