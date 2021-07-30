Venezuelan Athlete Yulimar Rojas Advances to Triple Jump Final

She qualified for the final in her first jump by clearing the 14.40 meters minimum mark.

Venezuelan athlete Yulimar Rojas, double triple jump world champion, advanced to the final of the Tokyo Olympics with a mark of 14.77 meters.

Yulimar qualified for the final in her first jump by clearing the 14.40 meters minimum mark. Thanks to this, she will be able to rest until Sunday instead of continuing to participate in the elimination phase.

"I am very happy because since I arrived everything is going the way I want it to," said Yulimar, who is not affected by the heat that the Japanese city is suffering.

"The weather is making its presence felt with the humidity and heat. But this weather pleases me. I don't mind racing in these circumstances and I know the weather will be similar on Sunday. So, for me, it's perfect," she said.

“Rojas, who is so charismatic and favorite, is very loved in the world… the narrators spoke highly of her and highlighted her joy when Yuli danced after her qualification for the final,” tweeted Spanish journalist Carlos David.

Yulimar Rojas was runner-up at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. On Sunday, her main rivals will be Spain's Ana Peleteiro, who reached the final with a jump of 14.62 meters, and Colombia's Caterine Ibarguen, who is the favorite to win the gold medal.

"We always have to respect our rivals because they are all good. The proof is that they are here and have earned to be in the final. My main fight is with myself," Rojas pointed out.