Venezuela To Guarantee Gender Parity in November Mega-Elections

The National Electoral Council decided that nominations that do not comply with gender parity will not be allowed to respect women's participation in the mega-elections of November 21, as informed by Rector Tania D'Amelio.

An event was held at the headquarters of the electoral authorities on gender parity and fair composition to guarantee the rights of political participation in the Regional and Municipal Elections of November 2021, attended by the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Pedro Calzadilla, along with women representatives of various political organizations.

"Women have been empowering themselves in decision-making spaces, so it should also be that way in the Municipal Chambers and the Legislative Councils. Seeing a bit of the history of previous processes, we must remain united in organizing for these political purposes", said D'Amelio in the event on gender parity and alternate composition to guarantee the rights of political participation in the Regional and Municipal Elections 2021, just before the nomination process to be held on August 9.

In this sense, the rector of the CNE urged organizations with political goals to comply with the regulation and called on women to adhere to the consolidation of the country's duties and rights. "We women play a fundamental role in the inheritance of our children. Women have the commitment to guarantee the peace of the country," she pointed out.

"Gender parity represents a challenge for the country, for the CNE, not only because of the electoral debt we have in perfecting the electoral system but also as part of a drive that prioritizes gender equality and the empowerment of women to consolidate democracy further."

She also indicated that the Instructions on Parity and Alternate Nominations of both sexes for the 2021 Regional and Municipal Elections are already available on the CNE's web page.

Women from the different political organizations present reiterated their participation in the electoral process and the importance of the involvement of women in all political processes to be developed in the country.