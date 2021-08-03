Venezuela Rejects EU Attacks Against Nicaragua

President Ortega asserted that Nicaragua will continue to advance towards development despite the aggressions carried out by the U.S. and its allies.

On Monday, Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza rejected the arbitrary sanctions imposed by the European Union (EU) against Nicaragua’s Vice President Rosario Murillo and six high-level officials.

"Venezuela rejects the new EU aggression against the Nicaraguan government and democratic institutions," the Bolivarian diplomat said, highlighting that these sanctions violate international law and show the servile attitude of the European bloc towards the geopolitical strategies of the United States.

"The United States continues its interventionist actions against the Nicaraguan people, pressuring governments and international institutions to carry out its designs," he added.

"We express our solidarity with the Nicaraguan government and people in the face of this new cycle of aggressions and we claim their sacred right to take the pertinent legal actions to safeguard their independence and national dignity," Arreaza said.

The EU also imposed sanctions on Supreme Court president Alba Ramos, National Assembly president Gustavo Porras, Attorney General Ana Guido, Presidential Advisor Bayardo Arce, National Police commissioners Fidel Dominguez and Juan Valle, Channel 8 director Juan Ortega.

Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega asserted that his country will continue to advance towards development despite the aggressions carried out by the U.S. and its allies.

"We have to continue defending our right to develop the country by agreeing among ourselves and respecting the institutional framework," he said.

