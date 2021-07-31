Venezuela Won Its Second Weightlifting Olympic Medal

Keydomar Vallenilla got second in the clean and jerk and joined his co-national Julio Mayora, who did the same in a different category.

On Saturday, Venezuelan weightlifter Keydomar Vallenilla won the second silver medal for his country in Tokyo 2021 Olimpic Games after lifting 387kg.

Vallenilla competed in the 96Kg category in the modality of clean and jerk where started with 172Kg and finished de competition after lifting 210Kg in the jerk.

The gold medal winner was the Qatari Fares Elbakh, who established two new Olympic records, the first one with a total weight of 402Kg, and the second one in the jerk with 225Kg.

Vallenilla's medal joins Julio Mayora's silver medal in the same modality but in the 73Kg category.

Another weightlifting event, another medal for Venezuela! ������



Keydomar Vallenilla earns the second silver of the Tokyo #Olympics for Venezuela with this epic lift. What a performance and what a celebration!



pic.twitter.com/ETRBmfM1OL — Dominic José Bisogno (@DJBisogno) July 31, 2021

"Our Keydomar Vallenilla raised the glory in Tokyo 2020. You are a giant Boy! It is a new joy for the country. Your strength, courage, and determination made you worthy of the Silver Medal, " congratulated him Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro this morning.

These are the only two medals got by the South American country's team, which ranks 51st among the 204 delegations taking part in the most important sport competition in the world.

The first Venezuelan Olympic medal in weightlifting came from Israel Rubio, who in Athenas 2004 got a bronze medal.