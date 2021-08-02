Cuba Thanks Venezuela For Shipping 30 Foods Containers

On Sunday, Cuba's Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez thanked the Venezuelan government for shipping 30 food containers and 20 tons of rice in bags to help the Island tackling the U.S blockade amid the pandemic.
"The solidarity between our peoples is strengthened in the face of the imperialist hostility that tries to bend us by hunger and need," Rodriguez stated and added that Cuba is currently going through its third COVID-19 wave.
This country also received 1,283 tons of food and medical supplies sent by Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO), whose government will continue to be attentive to the needs of the Cuban people.
"Cuba is a free and sovereign country. Other nations should not meddle in its internal affairs," Mexico’s Ambassador to Cuba Miguel Diaz stressed, recalling the July protests promoted by U.S.-backed organizations.
The donated food will be distributed free of charge to 3.8 million families. The costs of transportation, storage, and distribution will be borne by the State. Other beneficiaries will include isolation centers that house COVID-19 suspects, children’s homes without subsidiary protection, nursing homes, and hospitals.
Jamaica’s health workers and Cuban residents in that country also sent a 200-kilogram batch of syringes, needles, masks, and disinfectants to fight the pandemic in Santiago de Cuba province.
As of August 1, Cuba had reported 403,622 COVID-19 cases and 2,913 related deaths, 68 of which occurred in the last 24 hours.