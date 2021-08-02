Cuba Thanks Venezuela For Shipping 30 Foods Containers

Jamaica’s health workers also sent a 200-kilogram batch of syringes, needles, masks, and disinfectants to fight the pandemic in Santiago de Cuba province.

On Sunday, Cuba's Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez thanked the Venezuelan government for shipping 30 food containers and 20 tons of rice in bags to help the Island tackling the U.S blockade amid the pandemic.

"The solidarity between our peoples is strengthened in the face of the imperialist hostility that tries to bend us by hunger and need," Rodriguez stated and added that Cuba is currently going through its third COVID-19 wave.

This country also received 1,283 tons of food and medical supplies sent by Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO), whose government will continue to be attentive to the needs of the Cuban people.

"Cuba is a free and sovereign country. Other nations should not meddle in its internal affairs," Mexico’s Ambassador to Cuba Miguel Diaz stressed, recalling the July protests promoted by U.S.-backed organizations.

PCUSA and PSL collaborated in San Francisco recently to hold a demonstration for the defense of Cuba against Imperialism. #HandsOffCuba pic.twitter.com/SgHD7Gwjji — Party of Communists USA (@communists_US) July 31, 2021