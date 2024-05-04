Venezuela Congrats Nicaragua on Its National Dignity Day

"On behalf of President Nicolás Maduro we extend our congratulations to comrades Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo," said the Venezuelan FM.

The Government of Venezuela congratulated Nicaragua on Saturday for commemorating National Dignity Day, which evokes the patriotism of General Augusto C. Sandino.

Ninety-six years ago, Sandino refused to sign the Espino Negro pact, which would allow US forces to remain in Nicaragua to maintain order and supervise the 1928 elections, and opposed an American military intervention in the Central American nation.

"On behalf of President Nicolás Maduro we extend our congratulations to comrades Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, as well as to the brotherly Nicaraguan people, in commemoration of National Dignity Day," said the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Yván Gil, on his X social network account.

En nombre del presidente @NicolasMaduro, extendemos nuestras felicitaciones a los camaradas Daniel Ortega y Rosario Murillo, así como al hermano pueblo nicaragüense, en conmemoración del Día de la Dignidad Nacional. En este día se celebran los 97 años desde que el General Sandino… pic.twitter.com/jR6cRxaD5E — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) May 4, 2024

"On behalf of the president @NicolasMaduro, we extend our congratulations to comrades Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, as well as to the brother Nicaraguan people, in commemoration of the Day of National Dignity. This day marks 97 years since General Sandino refused to sign the Black Hawthorn Pact, which endangered national sovereignty, and rose up in rebellion against the invading American troops. Long live the dignity of free peoples! The people of Bolívar and Sandino who rebel against the Monroe Doctrine!"

Gil remembered that the Sandino'spact refuse endangered national sovereignty, and rose up in rebellion against the invading American troops. "Long live the dignity of free peoples! The people of Bolívar and Sandino who rebel against the Monroe Doctrine!," said the Venezuela FM.

The Espino Negro Pact was imposed by Henry Lewis Stimson, representative of US President Calvin Coolidge, on delegates to the conservative government of Adolfo Díaz. On May 4, the then Nicaraguan government agreed to surrender arms and our sovereignty to perks.

In this sense, Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo said that "We live the full flowering of all our Historical Ideals, the Courageous Mission of defending Dignity, Pride and Rights of our Peoples to live in Peace and to build the Future, without interference, intervention, or any servitude".

Murillo also said that today, May 4, Nicaraguan heroes and martyrs of all times are worshipped, who "have defended our Dignity and National Sovereignties, swearing today, we continue to defend all Victories, and continue to create Triumphs of Peace, in Certain Paths of Love and Hope".