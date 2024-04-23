    • Live
Russia and Nicaragua Join Forces to Counter Western Sanctions

  • Laureano Ortega (L) & Sergei Lavrov (R), April 23, 2024.

    Laureano Ortega (L) & Sergei Lavrov (R), April 23, 2024. | Photo: X/ @AUNNicaragua

Published 23 April 2024
Opinion

Both nations confirmed their commitment to rejecting Western neo-colonial practices.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov and Nicaragua's Special Envoy Laureano Ortega signed a joint declaration to counteract the effects of unilateral sanctions.

"They signed a declaration on the ways and means of countering, mitigating, and compensating for the negative consequences of unilateral coercive measures," Russian diplomacy mentioned.

The meeting between Lavrov and Ortega, one of the sons of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo, took place in "a traditionally friendly and trusting atmosphere."

"There was an exchange of views on current issues of the Russian-Nicaraguan strategic partnership," Lavrov's ministry said.

The parties confirmed "their mutual commitment to rejecting Western neo-colonial practices, its interference in the internal affairs of independent states."

Russia and Nicaragua discussed "future joint steps aimed at building a just multipolar world, based on real equality of rights, respect for the interests of the parties, and the principles and norms of international law."

The West imposed the first sanctions against Russia in 2014 and increased their number after the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict. Nicaragua was also sanctioned by the U.S., Canada, Switzerland, and the European Union in 2018.

EFE
by teleSUR/ JF
