Our Duty Is to Defend the Revolutionary Processes in Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua: Gonsalves

The Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, in the context of the XXIII ALBA-TCP summit, called for the defense of the governments of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, whose political and social process has prioritized "progress and progress".

Gonsalves noted that, in particular, he understood the importance of protecting the Bolivarian Revolution within the Organization of American States (OAS), where an attempt was made to create "a Trojan horse for intervention in Venezuela".

"When Venezuela was in the OAS, I told my ambassador that its essential function within this organization is to defend the Bolivarian Revolution, that is its primary task; but I understood the importance of defending it (...)," he said, while recalling that, In 2017, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines played a key role "in preventing the empire from achieving the two-thirds majority" required to adopt a motion on Venezuela.

Gonsalves emphasized that despite the limitations that ALBA-TCP may have, the organization has shown that "well planted, it has been able to stop the empire".

During his speech at the XXIII Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, He urged us to defend the governments of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, whose political and social process has prioritized “advancement and progress.”

"Our duty is to defend governments and revolutionary processes in each of these three countries: Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela," he said

"You know enough to be clear that these are revolutionary governments and processes that seek to improve the lives of their peoples, defend their independence and sovereignty, have the best opportunities for the advancement and progress of their peoples," Gonsalves said.

On the other hand, he referred to one of the main challenges of the ALBA states, economic independence. In the words of the Grenadian premier, "We cannot remain at the mercy of those who want to favor a relationship of dependence with the United States".