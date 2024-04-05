Nicaragua Declares Alert Due to Screwworm Disease in Livestock

This disease is caused by the Cochliomyia hominivorax fly that lays its eggs in any open wound.

On Friday, the Agricultural Protection and Health Institute (IPSA) declared a health alert throughout Nicaraguan territory due to the presence of the screw-worm fly in livestock.

The screwworm disease is caused by the larvae of the Cochliomyia hominivorax fly, which lays its eggs in any open wound of a warm-blooded animal, including humans. Hours after being laid, the eggs hatch into worms that feed on live tissue.

IPSA Director Ricardo Somarriba explained that the animal epidemiological surveillance system responded to a notification of myiasis in cattle in March, with a positive result for screw worm infestation.

Therefore, authorities ordered the activation of the national Emergency Agricultural Health system due to the detection of the screw-worm fly.

The New World Screw Worm is headed to America.



Livestock, pets and people are all under threat.



This WILL have serious consequences to our food supply.#OperationBurningEdge pic.twitter.com/W5aasQpque — Ann Vandersteel (@annvandersteel) March 24, 2024

Authorities also declared areas under official quarantine, delineating sanitary containment zones for the prevention, control, and eradication of the screwworm disease in livestock.

Epidemiological measures will be coordinated by IPSA in conjunction with the National System for Prevention, Mitigation, and Disaster Response (SINAPRED), the National Production Consumption and Trade System, the Health Ministry, the Nicaraguan Institute for Municipal Development, the Police, and the Army.

At entry points or border control posts, IPSA will strengthen necessary sanitary measures for the importation and transit of live animals to prevent the entry and spread of the disease. It will also establish animal mobilization control points where deemed necessary to prevent the spread of the screw worm in livestock to free areas.

So far, Panama and Costa Rica have also confirmed positive cases of screwworm infestation in livestock in Central American territory.