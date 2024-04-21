Chinese Delegation Visit Nicaragua To Strengthen Cooperation

The Presidential Adviser on Investment indicated that a series of meetings are planned to address issues related to investment in trades.

A delegation from the Communist Party and the Chinese Government began a visit to Nicaragua this Sunday to meet with representatives of Daniel Ortega’s Government of National Reconciliation in order to strengthen ties of friendship and economic cooperation.

The Chinese delegation is headed by the vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party Commission and governor of the Chuxiong Prefectural People’s Government, Zhang Wenwang, who met in Managua with a representative of Nicaragua, headed by Laureano Ortega Murillo, Presidential Advisor for Investment, Trade and International Cooperation of Nicaragua, and Vice President Rosario Murillo.

La mañana de este domingo 21 de abril se desarolló un encuentro entre la legalización delegación de China, encabezada por el Compañero Zhang Wenwang, con el con Canciller Denis Moncada Colindres y el Cro. Laureano Ortega Murillo pic.twitter.com/r75MLPuYe4 — El 19 Digital (@el19digital) April 21, 2024

Ortega Murillo expressed his gratitude for the visit of the Chinese delegation, highlighting the strong relationship between the two countries based on the principles of brotherhood between the Sandinista National Liberation Front and the Chinese Communist Party, strengthened by the strategic partnership between Nicaragua and China.

The Presidential Adviser on Investment indicated that a series of meetings are planned to address issues related to investment in trade, agriculture, energy and mining, tourism, creative economy, fashion design and higher education.

Among the agreements to be signed between the Asian and Central American delegations are the twinning with the city of Granada, as well as a memorandum of understanding on educational cooperation between the Normal University of Chuxiong and the CNU of Nicaragua.

In addition, it is planned to sign a cooperation agreement between a Chinese company and the Ministry of Energy and Mines, focused on remediation of contaminated soils and environmental management in the mining sector.