Nicaragua Pronounces on Germany’s Case in ICJ

The Government of Reconciliation and National Unity ruled on the request for "provisional measures requested by Nicaragua against the Federal Republic of Germany for violations of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. The 1949 Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols".

Through a communiqué, the Central American country warns that the Nicaraguan Government insists on the need to enforce the intransgredible principles of international humanitarian law and respect the laws of "general international law" in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and particularly in the Gaza Strip.

Along the same lines, the country demands that Germany suspend its military support to the State of Israel and renew its financial cooperation to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

"The Court decided that under present circumstances it was not necessary to make use of provisional measures, since Germany explained that the amount of material to be exported to Israel had decreased significantly from 200 million in October 2023 to 1 million in March 2024, and that no more arms licences had been approved," the document said.

He also stressed that "Germany also declared that it had provided new funds for UNRWA, which have been completely renovated to date", so that "Nicaragua welcomes the outcome of its campaign for compliance with Germany’s international obligations under these Conventions and the Court’s Orders in the case brought by South Africa against Israel, in which the risk of genocide in Gaza had already been pointed out".

The Nicaraguan government also specified that after reaffirming its concern about the situation in Gaza, the ICJ "recalled that it is an obligation of all states parties that are aware or should normally be aware of the serious risk of genocide to use all reasonable means at their disposal to prevent genocide, including Germany".

He also stressed that the ICJ noted that the obligation to comply with international humanitarian law, as well as the obligations of states regarding "the transfer of arms to the parties to an armed conflict, in order to avoid the risk of such weapons being used to violate the aforementioned conventions".

"Finally, the Court rejected Germany’s request to dismiss the case for lack of jurisdiction, so it will continue the process that involves a review of Germany’s conduct prior to reducing its material support to Israel, among other points," he stressed.

In view of the foregoing, the Government of Nicaragua recognizes the decision of the ICJ to "remind all states of their international obligations with respect to the transfer of arms to Israel, including Germany", while "reaffirms its strong commitment to the international rule of law and the peaceful settlement of disputes between States".