Venezuela Condemns Vandalism Against Bolívar Monument in Roma

The Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro rejected the attack carried out this Saturday by fascist groups on the monument to Simon Bolivar on the Monte Sacro, Rome, Italy, which he said was unacceptable.

"I totally repudiate this aggression carried out by those who are friends of the Venezuelan far right... of the surnames that do not want the Homeland... this is what they want to do to the Venezuelan people and, to be clear, we will not allow it! With Bolivar we are always going towards victory," said the president through his official X account.

Likewise, the vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, denounced the desecration of the statue and blamed the fascist factors of that country that articulate with extremists in the Latin American country.

In that sense, he assured that "nothing and no one will be able to with the historical force of Bolivar or with his legacy that inspires the peoples of our continent to defend independence and self-determination".

For his part, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Yvan Gil, said that "with the attacks on the monument to our Liberator Simon Bolivar is intended to hit all of Latin America and its ideal of freedom and sovereignty".

"No action will take us away from this path, we thank the people of Rome and the municipal authorities for the actions undertaken to restore the majesty of the Sacred Mount and our Liberator," said the senior diplomat.