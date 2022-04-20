ALBA Denounces Vandalism at Venezuelan Consulate in Colombia

ALBA-TCP condemned the permanent acts of vandalism perpetrated against the Venezuelan consulate in Bogota, the capital of Colombia.

The executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), Sacha Llorenti, condemned the fire on Monday at the Venezuelan consular headquarters in Colombia through a statement released on his Twitter account.

After expressing deep concern over the violation of international treaties that regulate the obligations of host states in this area, the official urged the Colombian government to respect and protect consular premises, consular office property, and archives.

In his statement, Llorenti said he supports the measures adopted by the Venezuelan government to guarantee the protection and immunity of its diplomatic and consular offices.

The Venezuelan consulate in Bogota closed its doors in February 2019 following the Caracas government's severing of relations with Colombia by blaming the administration of Ivan Duque for supporting plans of destabilization against the peace and stability of Venezuela.

While Venezuela fully respects international law and diplomatic offices of Colombia and the US. These countries do the opposite in their weird understanding of international relations.#Venezuela #Bogota #Consulate #Fire #Vandalization #Colombia https://t.co/USTQgZCU9e — Orinoco Tribune (@OrinocoTribune) April 19, 2022

Venezuela asked the Colombian government to respect and safeguard its diplomatic bases in the bordering country, even though relations between the two states are broken.

There has been a tense standoff between Venezuela and Colombia in recent years. The two countries severed all diplomatic relations in 2019 after Colombia, following the lead of the U.S., recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president of Venezuela.