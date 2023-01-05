76 Bolivians Are Prosecuted for Acts of Vandalism in Santa Cruz

Far-right groups commite crimes in Santa Cruz, where 27 public and private infrastructures were damaged, 44 vehicles were destroyed, and 26 police officers were injured.

On Wednesday, Bolivia's Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo announced that 76 people are being prosecuted for the consequences of acts of violence that took place amid protests against the detention of Santa Cruz Governor Luis Fernando Camacho.

"Seventy-six people were arrested in flagrante delicto for crimes such as destruction or deterioration of State property, and public incitement to commit crimes," he said, adding that 24 people are sentenced, 22 citizens are awaiting precautionary hearings, 14 people are in preventive detention, and 16 citizens have substitute measures.

These Bolivians were involved in the attacks on the building of the Santa Cruz Departmental Prosecutor's Office, the facilities of the Police Departmental Command, and the residence of the Public Works Minister Edgar Montaño.

The Interior Minister also mentioned that authorities seized 10 vehicles that were used by far-right groups to commit crimes in the department of Santa Cruz, where 27 public and private infrastructures were damaged, 44 vehicles were destroyed, and 26 police officers were injured.

"None of these facts will go unpunished," Del Castillo said and recalled that authorities are not to blame for Camacho not appearing to testify in a timely manner in the "Coup I" case, which refers to the coup d'état against the President Evo Morales in 2019.

Violentas protestas sacuden Bolivia y el Gobierno afirma que "buscan impunidad para Camacho"



En la ciudad de Santa Cruz, los manifestantes protagonizaron enfrentamientos nocturnos en las calles, quemando coches y neumáticos y lanzando fuegos artificiales.#BoliviaHaceJusticia pic.twitter.com/TXTZDgVRFh — Somos Río Crecido (@RioCrecido_Ve) January 4, 2023

The tweet reads, "Violent protests shake Bolivia and the government affirms that they 'seek impunity for Camacho.' In the city of Santa Cruz, protesters staged nightly street clashes, burning cars and tires and launching fireworks."

Regarding the legal situation of the Santa Cruz Governor, the Interior Minister pointed out that judicial investigations have so far found 33 pieces of evidence showing that Camacho financed the 2019 coup d'état. Therefore, his arrest is not a sign of "political persecution."

In November 2019, Camacho transferred US$304,000 from his bank account to the accounts of people involved in the coup, including former Air Force commander Jorge Terceros Lara.

After being apprehended on Dec. 28, 2022 as a result of a court order issued in October, Camacho was transferred to the Chonchocoro prison to serve four months in preventive detention while investigations continue.