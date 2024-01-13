    • Live
News > World

Venezuelan FM Condemns the US Attacks on Yemen

  • Yvan Gil:

    Yvan Gil: "Venezuela insists that the only way to guarantee peace and stability in the Middle East is through the cessation of the genocide in the Gaza Strip, carried out by Israel." | Photo: @yvangil

Published 13 January 2024 (4 hours 12 minutes ago)
Opinion

Venezuela asks the immediate compliance with all United Nations resolutions for the establishment of a free and sovereign Palestinian State.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, strongly condemned through a formal statement on his X account the USA, United Kingdom and other countries attacks on Yemen.

Gil emphasized that those are an illegal action that violates International Law that only contributes to generating greater destabilization in the region.

"Venezuela insists that the only way to guarantee peace and stability in the Middle East is through the cessation of the genocide in the Gaza Strip, carried out by Israel," reads the communique.

As well, Venezuela asks the immediate compliance with all United Nations resolutions for the establishment of a free and sovereign Palestinian State.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela join to the countries that urges the international community to exert all necessary pressure measures to reestablish international legality and justice in the area, avoiding an escalation of the conflict caused by Israeli barbarity in Palestine.

Other FM like the Russian, the Cuban one also condemned the military attacks by the US & NATO allies in Yemen. They considered that such acts encourage genocide in Gaza and reiterated their call for an immediate cease-fire in the Palestinian enclave.

by teleSUR/ACJ
