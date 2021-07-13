Cuba: Ministry of Interior Reports on Vandalism in La Güinera

In the confrontation, several citizens were detained, one died, and others were injured, including law enforcement officers.

In the afternoon hours of yesterday, July 12, 2021, organized groups of anti-social and criminal elements in the popular council Güinera, municipality of Arroyo Naranjo, disturbed the order and tried to go towards the National Revolutionary Police Station of the territory, intending to attack its personnel and damage the installation.

The demonstrators, on their way, were intercepted by forces of the Ministry of the Interior and the population and in their attempt to evade the action, vandalized houses, set fire to containers, and affected the power lines; at the same time, they assaulted with bladed weapons, stones, and blunt objects the agents and civilians in the place.

Among the participants in the riots, the deceased was Diubis Laurencio Tejeda, 36 years old, resident of the municipality and with a record for contempt of court, theft, and disturbing the peace, for which he was sentenced. The rest of the injured were taken to hospitals for treatment. The circumstances of this incident are being investigated.

In the circumstances described above, the Ministry of the Interior regrets this person's death amid a complex scenario in which citizen tranquility and internal order were preserved.